Harry Potter fans have been making their kids after the wizards and witches from the movie series. What is a better way to start the new year other than watching actors from one of your favourite film franchises come together after years for a reunion special? Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts celebrates 20 years since the first movie came out.

Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Evanna Lynch, and many more cast members return for the reunion special, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. They were also joined by helmers of all the eight HP movies.

Advertisement

As people watch the Harry Potter cast reminisce about the days on the set, a new report has come in that as the number of fans increased, there has been a marked increase in the number of children being named after characters from the franchise. According to Wall Street Journal, Emma Watson’s character name, Hermione, has grown in popularity since the release of the films.

The report states that the baby name website Nameberry states that around 91 Hermiones were born in 2020. Similarly, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch’s character name, Luna, experienced a resurgence in the US, with 7770 babies being named that in 2020. Other characters also included the villains, like Helena Bonham Carter’s Bellatrix Lestrange and Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy.

Around 21 kids were named Bellatrix, and 101 babies were named Draco. It would be wonderful to be named after some of the most iconic characters from one of the most iconic film franchises to have ever existed, based on the books by JK Rowling.

While speaking of JK Rowling, the author of the original books was offered to come back, but she did not appear in the Harry Potter reunion due to the number of controversies surrounding her.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Zendaya Doesn’t Get The ‘Sweet Part’ In The Film, Says “I Cried Throughout…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube