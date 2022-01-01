Zendaya, aka MJ, was teary-eyed the whole time while watching Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spidey film, starring Tom Holland, is the actor’s third standalone as the superhero for MCU. The film has become a major success worldwide, grossing over $1 billion at the box office. It has also become the biggest movie of 2021 in less than a month since its release.

The movie saw several cameos, such as that of Daredevil, Tom Hardy’s Venom, former Spidey superheroes Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Along with that, it saw the comeback of Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and more.

Now, in a recent discussion with Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya opened up about her thoughts on the bittersweet ending of Tom Holland’s film. “I cried throughout the whole movie. And the first thing I said when we finished was, ‘This is awfully sad,'” the actress said. “It’s brutal. It’s tough. It’s bittersweet,” added Tom.

“Is it though? Because it’s very much just bitter. Like I’m not getting the sweet part,” Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya said. Meanwhile, previously the actress recalled being like a mom to her co-star Tom Holland while filming the movie. In the interview with Marvel, the Dune actress said that she and Jacob Batalon felt like Holland’s parents while dropping him “off at kindergarten for the first day” on the sets.

The Euphoria actress said, “We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob (Batalon) felt like your parents.” Tom quipped and asked, “Dropping me off at school?” She further added, “Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland continued, “You have some amazing pictures of us,” while replying to what Zendaya had said. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

