It’s 2022 and almost everyone had a blast ringing in the new year. While some welcomed the year at home with friends and family, others hit parties, clubs and events for the same. One such place where thousand were at midnight was Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC with Pete Davidson, which was streamed live from Miami, Florida on Friday night.

So why is Miley’s NYE party making the headline on the morning of January 1? Well, it’s because the 29-year-old Hannah Montana alum had a major wardrobe fail while co-hosting the NBC special with Pete Davidson. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by Daily Mail, this incident happened while Miley Cyrus was closing her star-studded New Year’s Eve Party special with her hit single Party In The USA. In the middle of the performance, her barely-there silver top – which was being held together by fine silver straps – came undone. The songstress immediately caught the top with her hands to keep her b**bs hidden from those present.

While she sang a few lines after it happened, Miley Cyrus being a pro at handling these situations now swiftly made her way backstage while her band and backup singers did continued with the performance. Moments later, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer reemerged wearing a bright red blazer – with nothing inside, in place of her broken top.

Reemerging on stage, the pop star referencing one of the lines’ in Party In the USA joked that, ‘Everybody’s DEFINITELY looking at me now!’ She also stated that her current outfit – the topless blazer, was still the most clothed she’s ever been during a performance. Unfortunately, this ‘most clothed’ look gave viewers a lot more to see than they may have bargained for.

As per some screenshots and pictures being shared online, from certain angles the actress t*t was visible as she lifted her hand and went about performing on stage.

#MileyCyrus loses her top onstage, returns with a jacket, says “It’s still the most clothes I’ve ever worn on stage.” 😂 #MileysNewYearsEveParty #NewYears pic.twitter.com/XD8YMWIuok — Januarius Kattius (@katsterevin) January 1, 2022

Talking about Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson, the duo showed off their rap skills while performing their own hilarious rendition of Will Smith’s hit single Miami. They also spoke about their mutual love for marijuana, joked about strict FCC guidelines around ‘cursing’, and playfully bickered over who’s the true ‘star of the show.’

Happy New Year guys!

