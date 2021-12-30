Every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is witnessing some big event and there is no doubt it is one of the most active places to be. The studio has opened gates wide and Hollywood is walking in. Amid all the new big wigs, what is discussed and anticipated is the future of the old ones and how the makers plan to give them a new future with the 200 new things happening around. The latest updates says they are planning something with Chris Evans aka Captain America and Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow.

To brush up your memory, both Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have left their mantle for someone else to take it over. While Black Widow Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself for the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans aged pretty fast when he went back in time. He came back looking all old and gave his shield to Sam Wilson to take over the mantle.

Now according to a new report in CBR, Marvel is probably trying to bring back the two in a project together and that might be based in the past. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If the intel in the report are to be believed, Marvel is setting up their long announced Nomad project with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson leading it. If you remember, the two had parted way with Avengers and Sam Wilson aka Falcon was on their side after Cap fought with Iron Man. Well, as per the news portal the movie will focus on those 2 years when they were away from the world.

The observation is drawn from the pattern of mid-credit scenes of the recently released Marvel films including Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Eternals and Black Widow. All of them hint at several spin-offs and team-ups of two characters from the MCU. And who are stronger than the duo Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow? Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has anyways confirmed ScaJo is working with the studio on a secret project. Fingers crossed!

