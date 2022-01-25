Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s cult classic Fight Club has always been under scrutiny ever since its release, and even though it has been more than 20 years from the time it hit the big screens, it is still making the news due to the controversies around the David Fincher directorial.

The basic theme of the movie revolves around criticizing capitalism, consumerism, toxic masculinity, and anarchism. The ending of the film shows Norton’s Tyler Durden and Helena Bonham Carter’s Marla watching skyscrapers explode around the city.

While the finale scene has been one of the most iconic ones from Fight Club starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, it has been reported that it has been altered while being released on streaming services in China to an extent of not just removing the scene but tweaking it to show Tyler being captured to prevent the explosions and then being sent to a “lunatic asylum”.

According to Vice, the Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video has provided a caption that states the change in the ending of Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s Fight Club. “Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding,” a caption said.

“After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012,” it continued. It’s unclear whether the alteration comes from the heavy censorship rules on films, shows, and video games by the Chinese government or if it was a decision made by Tencent Video.

As per the same publication, a source close to them revealed that Fight Club was “edited by the copyright owner and then approved by the government before it was sold to streaming sites for distribution.” What is uncertain is if its theatrical release of Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s starrer at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2017 was edited similarly or not.

