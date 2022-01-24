Evan Rachel Wood is one of the prominent actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for her appearance in the TV series American Gothic (1995–96) and Once and Again. She is also the recipient of a Critics’ Choice Television Award, three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe Award nominations. She has now made shocking allegations against Marilyn Manson.

The actress claimed that the musician abused her and r*ped her while filming his 2007 video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”. She then went on to explore her relationship with the disgraced musician in a new documentary. Scroll down to know more.

In a new documentary of Pheonix Rising, which premiered last night (Sunday 23 January) at Sundance Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her for years after she became involved with him between 2006 to 2011. At that time she was 18 and he was 38.

As reported by Independent, Evan Rachel Wood recalled the shooting for the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’, which Manson’s studio album Eat Me, Drink Me, said, “It’s nothing like I thought it was going to be. We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me. We had discussed a simulated s*x scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that … It was complete chaos.”

Evan Rachel Wood further said, “I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me. It was a really traumatising experience filming the video. I felt disgusting and that I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was uncomfortable, and nobody knew what to do.” The actress also said that she did not consent for the act and was “coerced into a commercial s*x act under false pretences”.

“That’s when the first crime was committed against me. I was essentially raped on-camera,” Wood added. That’s not it. She also revealed how Marilyn Manson was clear about how she should describe the making of the video in interviews.

Evan Rachel Wood said, “I was supposed to tell people we had this great, romantic time and none of that was the truth. But I was scared to do anything that would upset Brian in any way. The video was just the beginning of the violence that would keep escalating over the course of the relationship.”

The actress in several interviews alluded to being se*ually abused over the year but it was only last year in February she blatantly revealed on Instagram about the abuser. She wrote, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me as a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

