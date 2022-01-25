Westeros is right now preparing to tell the origin story of the Targaryens and their clan that owned dragons. Titled House Of The Dragon, the Game Of Thrones Prequel show has become one of the most anticipated shows across the globe. The team including Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke are right now shooting for the same and we have already seen a glimpse in the first look teaser. However, there are many amongst the fans who have their doubts and fear, especially after the GOT finale. Peter Dinklage is talking about his now.

Peter popular known for playing the iconic character Tyrion Stark, got introduced to a completely new audience through Game Of Thrones. The actor played the mass popular character for eight long seasons and took home many awards and accolades for the same. The actor most recently spoke the hatred GOT finale is riding on.

Now, Peter Dinklage has decided to express his opinion on House Of The Dragon. While he feels the show is a great step in terms of the cast and the visionary involved behind, he lashes out at HBO for doing the same thing again and not risking to start something original. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“I have an opinion,” Dinklage shared during Marc Maron’s WTF podcast as per Comicbook when asked for his thoughts on the prequel. “Make something — I think it is going to be a really good show. The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it’s going to be really f-cking good. But, they took a risk on our show, HBO did. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don’t they do that again? This isn’t a risk. It’s a proven thing that works.”

Meanwhile, a few days back while talking about the backlash Game Of Thrones season 8 received, Peter Dinklage said, “I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.”

