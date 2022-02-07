When Marvel introduced Tom Holland as the new Spider-Man after cutting Andrew Garfield’s run abruptly, not many thought the move would create a whirlpool. Cut to a couple of years later, the same boy went on to headline a trilogy and finally give MCU one of its most successful movies ever with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the biggest question post that was whether this is the end of his run or just the beginning.

Right when No Way Home was about to release, Producer Amy Pascal gave Holland’s fans assurance that this isn’t definitely the last time you would see him crawling over the walls. This was also a confirmation of a new trilogy with Tom in the centre playing Peter Parker. And the world is already pumped up to begin this new journey with the star.

But every beautiful journey must end someday and it is a fact that Tom Holland realises quite maturely. The actor in his latest interview has spoken about the deadline he has set to play Spider-Man and how he believes in passing on the mantle rather than holding tight to it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Holland, who is 25 now says if he doesn’t pass the Spider-Man mantle by 30, he would be doing it wrong. The actor as per Screenrant said, “What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character.”

Meanwhile, while talking about the new trilogy after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland had said we will get to see Peter Parker in college now. The actor is looking forward to it and so are we. Do you agree with Tom on passing on the mantle? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

