Uncharted: Tom Holland Calls Getting Hit By A Car 17 Times While Filming 'Fun'

Tom Holland has been busy promoting his new film ‘Uncharted,’ which will be hitting the theatres on 18 February. The actor started this year on a good note, after the success of his latest Marvel flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home. As his MCU film is topping the charts, Tom prepares for the release of his new movie.

He will be playing the role of Nathan Drake in the adaptation of the video game. Alongside him, Mark Wahlberg will be seen as Victor Sullivan, both of the characters are from the game. While fans know that Mark’s character is like a father figure to Tom’s, they are excited to see how the story goes.

Recently, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland revealed what the highlight of filming Uncharted was, and we promise you it is not something pleasant. “It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times,'” Holland said. He added that getting hit by a car was “pretty impressive” and called the experience “fun.”

Tom Holland found that performing the stunt was rewarding, despite the pain he had to go through while calling it the best stunt in the whole film. “And people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ So for me, that was a very proud moment. It’s really, really cool, and that would have to be one of the highlights,” said the Uncharted actor.

It is something that Holland will remember for sure! While talking about the actor, previously, he made the news over receiving a massage tool by his co-star Mark. However, Tom revealed that he thought it was a self-pleasure device and was confused about it at first.

Though now, all the confusion is cleared and Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are waiting for the release of Uncharted just like all the other fans.

