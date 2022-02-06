Tom Holland has a history of getting in trouble with Marvel for sharing some things that he shouldn’t have or for accidentally giving out spoilers. Recently, the actor appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is breaking many records on its journey to reach the top of the list of the highest-grossing film ever.

There was a huge secret cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire planned for the film, and though several people were already speculating that due to some leaks, Holland managed to keep his lips sealed. However, there is something else that he said irked the bosses at the MCU.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland shared how he found himself in hot waters, despite the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “It’s funny I actually got in trouble on the press tour. I got a phone call from some people at the studio, saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!'” Tom said.

“And I was like, ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made,'” Tom Holland added. It turns out that the reason behind Marvel calling him was because they wanted Spider-Man: No Way Home to come out as a fun movie. “And they were like, ‘We want people to understand how fun it is.’ And I was like, ‘It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.’ So I had to sort of change track on how I was promoting the movie, but I’m glad I gave at least some people some warning,” continued the Uncharted actor.

Now talks about more Spidey films are floating around. Tom has given mixed signals about his returns, sometimes he has said that it is time for him to bid adieu to the character and hand over the mantle to someone else, while the other times the actor has said that he would be interested in coming back.

No matter what Marvel has delivered an amazing film and for us Spider-Man: No Way Home is fun as well as emotional, as Tom Holland feels.

