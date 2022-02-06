Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce is undoubtedly one of the most followed topics on the internet ever since it was announced last year. Their relationship seems to be far from cordial as both celebrities have been publicly taking digs at each other over a variety of topics including parenting and privacy. In the most recent development, Kanye has questioned the nature of the ex-couple’s joint custody agreement alleging that he is not being given equal rights.

For the unversed, Kanye and Kim announced their divorce in February 2021 and their case has seen several ups and downs ever since. They made an appearance together at Virgil Abloh’s memorial which instantly gave their fans the idea that they were on good terms even through their divorce proceedings. However, matters took an unexpected turn when rumours about Kim’s alleged relationship with Pete Davidson surfaced on the internet, making it clear that the ex-couple will not be getting back together. Kanye also seems to have decided to move as he is rumoured to be dating actor Julia Fox.

An internet war kicked off between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West this week when Kanye publicly called out his ex-wife for letting their daughter North have a TikTok account without his consent. As a response, Kim even put an elaborate post accusing Ye of trying to ‘control and manipulate’ their divorce and every decision related to it.

In his most recent post, Kanye West put up a meme about angels and highlighted how Kim is not letting him take the kids to a basketball match in Chicago. “I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”, the singer wrote. Here’s a look.

How do you think Kim Kardashian will react to this post by Kanye West? Let us know in the comments!

