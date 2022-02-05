The Zendaya – starrer teen drama Euphoria has been greenlit for a third season at HBO.

Advertisement

The show, based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name, is a big success. It enjoys overwhelming social media traction but it also generates buzz on a weekly basis as the season progresses.

Advertisement

The first three instalments of Euphoria Season 2 have nearly doubled in per-episode viewership in comparison to its freshman season, reports Variety.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement accessed by Variety, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

Euphoria tells the story of a 17-year-old drug addict Rue played by Zendaya, and her pursuit to find hope and survive while balancing the pressures and confusions of love and loss amidst her circle of friends and enemies in the town of East Highland.

The season of the miniseries also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Chloe Cherry.

Euphoria is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, with the season finale set to be aired on February 27.

Must Read: Simu Liu Confesses Of Lying About His Martial Art Skills To Bag Marvel’s Shang Chi: “I Wanted The Job Really Badly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube