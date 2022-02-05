Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is one of the most discussed topics on the internet ever since it was announced in February 2021. The ex-couple has lately been attacking each other on social media over a wide range of topics like lack of privacy and parenting. After Kim publicly called out Kanye for his ‘obsession with trying to control and manipulate’ their divorce, Ye has now reacted to the allegations, opening a new can of worms.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kanye made multiple attempts to get back with Kim even though their divorce was already in process. While performing for a live audience, he even changed the lyrics of one of his songs to put a personal message for his ex-wife, asking her to ‘run right back’ to him. He had even mentioned in a series of interviews that he wanted his family to be together and work through the issues. However, he is now allegedly in a relationship with Julia Fox while Kim is said to be dating Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

In a recent development, Kanye West took a direct dig at Kim Kardashian for letting their daughter North use social media without having his consent on the matter. He made it clear that North was on Tik Tok against his will and even asked his followers what can be done about it.

As a response, Kim Kardashian has now unleashed a series of allegations on Kanye regarding his public statements on their divorce. Justifying North’s presence on TikTok, she tagged herself as the main provider and caregiver for their children and wrote, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

Kim Kardashian further wrote in the statement, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably”.

Kanye West also subsequently decided to hit back at Kim Kardashian for slapping several baseless allegations while trying to keep him away from the children. “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”, he wrote. Here’s a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite Captain America Star Anthony Mackie In Hollywood Flick ‘Ending Things’? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube