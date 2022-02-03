Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making big waves in the Hollywood film industry. She recently appeared on Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections which was released last year in December. Now the actress signs her new Hollywood project with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Scroll down to know more.

Priyanka recently made headlines as she welcomed a new member of her family. She and her husband Nick Jonas took to social media to announce that they’ve welcomed a baby daughter via surrogacy. The news came as a surprise for all her fans.

Now as per the Deadline report, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will share screen space with Captain America and The Winter Soldier fame Anthony Mackie. The project is touted to be an action-thriller and it is titled ‘Ending Things’. While it is being written by Kevin Sullivan, Verve and UTA are on the lookout for potential buyers to sell the script.

The report further states that Priyanka’s new film is inspired by James Cameron’s 1994 film True Lies, which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in leading roles. As for the plot of the story, Priyanka could be playing the role of hit-woman, who wants to end her assassin business. She even tells her ‘business’ partner that she’s putting a full stop to their personal relationship as well. However, she later realizes that she doesn’t want to go ahead with the latter part and want to preserve their bond.

Apart from Ending Things, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently finished shooting for the romantic comedy Text For You starring Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion. She will also be seen in the series Citadel which is helmed by Avengers: Endgame’s director duo Russo Brothers. Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame is also seen in the series.

Priyanka will also be set in the shoes of spiritual guru Ma Anand Sheela in Barry Levinson’s Sheela. She has also signed up for Mindy Kaling’s comedy series based on Indian-American weddings and an action film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. Besides, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

