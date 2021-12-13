Priyanka Chopra has completed the filming of Amazon Studios’ upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. For her, the series has been the most intense experience.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her crew members. The actress and crew looked happy in the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption, “Photo dump* It’s a wrap on Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”

Along with the happy faces during the course of filming and post the wrap, Priyanka Chopra also shared a few solo pictures of herself where she can be seen acting goofy and wearing the special effect make-up for her part in the series, Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra took some time off from her busy schedule to spend time in the cool blue waters of the Mediterranean sea. The actress went scuba diving accompanied by her brother-in-law Franklin Nathaniel Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra and the camera crew of the series.

She checked into her Instagram from the Spanish coast of Villajoyosa and shared several mesmerising pictures from her Sunday outing. She wrote, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party!”

Talking about Citadel, the series produced by Amazon Studios, AGBO and Midnight Radio, in addition to Chopra, also stars Richard Madden and Roland Møller. The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

