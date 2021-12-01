Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for three years now and look like they have had their own share of ups and downs. In a recent virtual interaction with the media, Priyanka Chopra spoke about how the couple made it work even though they were living in different parts of the world for a certain period. She mentioned that her husband, Nick, would go the extra mile whenever necessary which has really helped them sustain over the last few months.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married in the year 2018 and have maintained a strong relationship ever since. The two recently appeared together on Netflix’s Jonas Family roast, where Priyanka’s segment was highly appreciated by the audience. Her comedy set in the show even received a standing ovation from the audience and the family, who were quite impressed with her witty and sarcastic remarks.

As the couple completed three successful years since their marriage on December 1, 2018, Priyanka Chopra opened up on how they made it work even when they were living away from each other for most parts of this year.

In a virtual interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka said, “I have to say my husband’s amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me, being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day. Just have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that. You know, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right.”

Priyanka Chopra also shed some light on how the couple keeps their personal and professional life separate. She said, “We talk all the time, you know. We know each other’s hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We have very individual careers and we are both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives.”

