Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never miss a chance to give couple goals to their fans. From their city sightings to social media PDA, Ralia is often making headlines for their relationship. A while ago, the couple attended Ayan Mukerji’s Diwali Puja together and now a video is doing the rounds on social media where Ranbir can be seen kicking Alia’s lehenga while she is walking down the stairs and the internet has mixed reactions to the same.

Ranbir and Alia made a stunning appearance at the Diwali Puja and we can’t stop gushing about how cute they looked together.

It so happens that Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt’s lehenga as she walks down the stairs. And well, netizens apparently have a problem with him kicking the lehenga and not picking it up with his hands. Yes, that’s the concern netizens have about Ralia’s video.

Whereas a section of social media is applauding Ranbir Kapoor for his gesture and asking the people to live and let live.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Aren’t these two absolute cuties? Did you guys happen to notice the comments on the video?

A user reacted to this video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and commented, “Excuse me.!!! If you need more views like what viral Bhayani did in his video then say Directly no. Why always pin point then for such lame reasons”. Another user commented, “What would have he done if not put her lehenga down with legs.??? Hand se karo ya pair se karo it’s okayy. It’s NOT KICKING atleast!!!!” A third user commented, “Now that’s a gentleman😂”. A fourth user commented, “Mil gayi 2 minute ki fame? He was also seen fixing her dupatta while entering and leaving par wo kyu post karenge?🤡”

What are your thoughts on Ralia’s video from Ayan Mukerji’s Diwali puja? Tell us in the comments below.

Video Credits: ETimes

