Game Of Thrones was a series depicting the struggles of several characters and their allies fighting to win the Iron Throne and rule over the 7 Kingdoms of Westeros. While Bran of House Stark finally ascended the throne and ruled the 6 kingdoms (Sansa Stark became the Queen In The North), did you know Gwendoline Christie aka Brienne Of Tarth also sat on it?

Well, in a past conversation with co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau aka GoT’s Jaime Lannister, Gwendoline got candid about sitting on the coveted throne in real life and what happened thereafter. Let us tell you, no one got to sit there soon after.

During a video interacting with Access in 2019, Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were asked if they ever sat on the Game Of Thrones Iron Throne in real life and took a selfie. Lifting her goblet – indicating she has done so in the ‘Never Have I Ever’ segment, the Brienne Of Tarth actress said, “Yes. I have done that but I’ve also broken it.”

This answer left both the interviewer and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in shock. Cutting the Jaime Lannister actor asking her how she did it, Gwendoline Christie simply said, “By sitting on it.” When asked by the interviewer if it was made of styrofoam, the Game Of Thrones actress said, “No, I… I’m just a whole lot of woman.” This comment led to her co-star poking fun and her before clinking their goblets.

Check out Gwendoline Christie recalling this GoT real-life incident here:

