Lena Headey as Game of Thrones’ Cersei Lannister was one of the least-loved (aka most hated) characters on the show. But let’s give it to the character because whatever she did, she did for the betterment of her 3 children – Joffrey Baratheon, Tommen Baratheon and Myrcella Baratheon. Interestingly, did you know the actress was pregnant in real life too while filming the show?

Well, let us tell you it’s true. In fact, Lena was pregnant twice while the show was in production. The actress was pregnant with her first child, Wylie, during the first season of GoT. She was then pregnant with her second child Teddy while filming season six of the show in 2015.

During season one of Game of Thrones, the makers made use of a body double to hide the changing body shape of the actress. They also ensured that Lena Headey wore long flowing dresses and robes to hide the pregnancy.

During a 2013 conversation with Lena Headey, Vulture quizzed the actress about her pregnancy when she started shooting Game of Thrones season one. Talking about filming the show, the actress who played Cersei Lannister said, “We just hid the pregnancy. But even after that, I’m not a naturally pregnant person, so I was having all these hideous post-pregnancy hormonal moments, mentally, and that’s a completely other thing — I was not happy. But that helped for playing Cersei.”

In a past conversation with the Sun, Lena Headey admitted that she struggled during the first season of Game Of Thrones. She had told the publication, “It was horrendous — I had post-natal depression but I didn’t know it. I saw a doctor for the medical check and I just burst into tears. I did the first year (of GoT) in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky”

Well, we have to Lena was a lioness mother both on-screen as Cersei and off-screen as well.

