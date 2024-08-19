Artificial intelligence is a trending topic across media, and people are still trying to understand the concept or phenomenon. People often see AI-generated pictures and trailers of their favorite shows or movies. Now, an AI-made video clip of Game of Thrones characters has gone viral on social media, and it is so realistic that even Elon Musk was compelled to share it. Keep scrolling for more.

GOT is based on George RR Martin’s book A Song of Fire and Ice. It featured Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Kit Harington in pivotal roles. The show was among the highest-rated and most discussed on social media. It first started in 2011 and ended in 2019. The fans heavily criticized the last season, and it is still etched in people’s minds.

Businessman and investor Elon Musk, who is the current owner of the social media platform X, shared an AI-made video involving Game of Thrones characters via his official X handle. It features Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon, and others partying. Jon and Tyrion are on the DJ stand, and fire and people are dancing all over. The twenty-seven-second video clip also featured two dragons.

The characters look very realistic, and the people of Westeros meet modern technologies. Elon Musk posted the clip with the caption, “How will we ever know what’s real?” Netizens have shared their opinions about the Game of Thrones AI-generated video and how scary this advanced technology could be.

One of the users wrote, “AI Technology in the wrong hands will set society back 100 years.”

Another said, “Pretty sure we lost the grip on reality/truth many years ago.”

“Existential crisis explosion is incoming,” noted another user.

One user called it “Absolutely insane.”

Followed by one saying, “To be honest, AI hasn’t reached the point where we can’t tell what’s real and what’s not yet.”

A user said, “It’s scary to think about.”

And “It’s already getting out of control.”

Check out the viral video here:

How will we ever know what’s real?

pic.twitter.com/JuoQrRruDo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2024

Game of Thrones, starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage, is available on Max.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Puts A Fitting End To All Breakup Rumors From Chris Martin By Showing Off Her Eye-Catching Engagement Ring, Netizens React: “Baby Girl Said ‘Here Damn'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News