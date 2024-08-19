Alien: Romulus’ opening weekend numbers are as good as expected. The film managed to topple Deadpool & Wolverine from the top spot at the North American box office after the Marvel Biggie ruled at that position for three weeks. Cailee Spaeny and the gang scored a fantastic debut weekend in the Alien franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is under Disney’s 20th Century Studios and has maintained Disney’s winning streak, which kickstarted with The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, followed by Inside Out 2 and Deadpool 3. The movie has been received positively by the critics, and the viewers also seem to have loved it on its first go. Besides, horror flicks like Longlegs and A Quiet Place: Day One have done well these past few months. However, Trap failed to impress the audience.

According to Variety’s report, Alien: Romulus scored the second-highest debut weekend in the popular Alien franchise. Previously, it was reported that the Cailee Spaeny starrer sci-fi flick collected a strong $18 million on its release day from 3885 locations across North America, and it included the preview screenings. Industry analysts predicted the movie would rake in around $40 million on its opening weekend, and it has delivered on that.

The report revealed that Alien: Romulus collected $41.5 million at the North American box office on its debut weekend, pushing Deadpool & Wolverine to the 2nd position on the domestic chart. The Marvel movie has crossed the one-billion-dollar threshold at the worldwide box office and finally seems to be slowing down. In the US, the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer comic book movie grossed an outstanding $29 million in its fourth weekend. The film faced a dip of 46% from last weekend.

Fede Alvarez directed Alien: Romulus starring Cailee Spaeny was released in the theatres on August 16.

