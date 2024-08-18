Ridley Scott's Last 5 Films At The Worldwide Box Office: With Several Theatrical Flops, The Alien Director Stands At Just Under $700 Million Gross

One of the most prominent directors, Ridley Scott, has helmed some of the most inventive and Iconic films over the last 50 years. From Alien to Gladiator, the director has whipped up several critically acclaimed hits that have also gone on to become blockbusters. With Gladiator II releasing at the end of the year, let’s take a look at his last five films’ box office performances.

The 86-year-old director is not letting his age slow him down. In 2021, Scott directed two films, The Last Duel and House of Gucci, that failed to rattle the box office. The two films, with a combined production budget of $170 million, collectively earned $177.5 million.

Ridley Scott’s last film, Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, did not fare better at the box office, raking in $217 million against a budget of $200 million. The Gladiator director, who helmed the first Alien film in 1979, spawning an iconic franchise, returned to direct the eight-chapter Alien Covenant in 2017, which became one of his top-10 highest grossers, landing the eighth spot.

However, another 2017 film, All The Money In The World, starring Mark Wahlberg, with a production budget of $50 million, failed to echo the success of Alien Covenant, grossing $56 Million worldwide. Here’s a look at his last five films’ box office earnings.

Napoleon (2023) – $217 Million The Last Duel (2021) – $30 Million House Of Gucci (2021) – $147.4 Million All the money in the world (2017) – $56 Million Alien Covenant (2017) – $216 Million

Ridley Scott, who has directed 31 films, has grossed over $4 billion at the box office. However, his last five movies made just under $700 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

