One of the most prolific shows ever made in the history of television has to be HBO’s fantasy drama Game Of Thrones. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Song Of Ice And Fire (1996), the show was based on the tales of wars and dragons. After its release in 2011, it soon became one of the most anticipated things across the globe, and the waiting period of every season had news fans joining in. It finally concluded its run with season 8 after running for almost a decade.

But everything wasn’t merry for the show that also faced flack. While Game Of Thrones was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience till season 6, it somewhere entered stormy waters by the 7th. And by the finale it seemed like the storm has entered the house and devastated everything. A majority of fans and almost all critics were unhappy with how they shaped up the conclusion to a decade long saga.

Now as the latest reports, the author George R.R. Martin was unhappy with the trajectory makers of Game Of Thrones chose to follow after season 5. He was uncertain about the future. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, a new book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, has a section on Game of Thrones. George R. R. Martin’s representative Paul Haas is quoted in the same, who details how the author started to “worry about the path they were [going down]” as early as season 5. The show began to go “off George’s roadmap,” and he was frustrated they weren’t “following [his] template.”

Paul Haas said, “George loves Dan and Dave, but after Game Of Thrones season 5 he did start to worry about the path they were [going down] because George knows where the story goes. He started saying, ‘You’re not following my template’. The first 5 seasons stuck to George’s roadmap. Then they went off George’s roadmap.”

