Game Of Thrones Finale: Emilia Clarke AKA Khaleesi Confesses Being Upset Over Show’s Ending!

Game Of Thrones a show which fans once upon a time made their entire world. Be it Kit Harington’s ‘You Know Nothin’, Jon Snow’ or Queen Danaerys AKA Khaleesi’s Dragons, fans celebrated each and every sequence until the finale season came into the picture. Well, Emilia Clarke finally confesses being upset about it too!

GoT’s finale season received a lot of flak over its poor script, improper editing like the viral Starbucks cup to the character endings. While one expected a harsh end to Queen Cersei, on the other hand, no one thought Khaleesi would be killed like that. Many actors had previously spoken of their expectations as well as disappointments but it is finally now that Clarke is agreeing she was disappointed too!

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, Emilia Clarke said, “I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it? It was all about the set pieces. I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense,” she added.

Furthermore, about her character being killed by her lover, Jon Snow, she said, “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

Well, we couldn’t agree more. Although there’s a prequel on the cards and George RR Martin too is making the most of his time during the quarantine period, we hope something as fulfilling as the previous seasons will be served on the platter!

