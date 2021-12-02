HBO spent a whopping $30 million on the pilot episode for a Game of Thrones prequel, The Long Night, which never made the cut. Currently, another spin-off of the show, House of the Dragon, is in the making. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s companion book about the three-centuries reign of House Targaryen and will debut on HBO in 2022.

Advertisement

A new book A new book entitled Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller revealed the piece of information titled Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller revealed the piece of information regarding the prequel that never saw the light of the day.

Advertisement

The book mentioned that the first spin-off of Game of Thrones rumoured to be entitled The Long Night, from writer Jane Goldman with stars Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson, cost $30 million for just the pilot before they decided not to move ahead. As per one report, former WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt joined the company when the pilot was already in the works.

Upon seeing a cut of the episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, the chairman shared his honest thoughts with HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys. “They had spent over $30 million on a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot that was in production when I got there. And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey, ‘This just doesn’t work, and I don’t think it delivers on the promise of the original series.’ And he didn’t disagree, which actually was a relief,” he said in the book.

Greenblatt added, “There was enormous pressure to get it right, and I don’t think that would have worked.” The spin-off was one of five prequel shows announced back in 2017.

Game of Thrones, which ended after eight seasons, included Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and many more fabulous actors.

Must Read: Encanto, Coco To Moana – 5 Disney Films That Highlight Cultural Diversity At Its Best

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube