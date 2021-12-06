There is no doubt that HBO’s Game Of Thrones based on George R.R. Martin’s Songs Of Ice & Fire is one of the biggest milestones in the history of world Television. The fantasy drama that debuted on TV in 2011, went on to run for 8 long seasons and almost had the whole world hooked to miracles of dragons and swords. But after the show ended on a bitter note in 2029, the studio went on to plan spin-offs for the show. As we speak there are two in advanced production stage already.

Advertisement

If you are somehow unversed about this, Game Of Thrones makers HBO have given a green signal to not one but two prequel spin-offs to the fantasy drama. The first is House Of The Dragon and the others Dunk & Egg. But now if the reports are to be believed George R.R. Martin has now revealed that at one point there were 4 prequels the makers were already working on and even had hired respective writers for all 4. He says he was surprised to see the same.

Advertisement

George R.R. Martin as per Screenrant, in an interview regarding the new book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, spoke about being surprised that there was not just his pitched prequel being shaped at the studio but three more. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The Game Of Thrones author said, “I suddenly found out that they had put four prequels in motion. The ‘Dance of the Dragons’ idea was just one of them. And the other three were ideas that had come from other people who I guess had read my books or had some of the documents at HBO. They didn’t like the ‘Dunk and Egg’ idea because they were familiar with the novellas — somebody there had read them — but it was too soft, but they did respond to the ‘Dance of the Dragons’ idea.”

George R.R. Martin added, “It surprised me, I’ll admit that. I’d never heard of that before. I thought we’d be going ahead with one, with one development, with the one that I pitched to them, the ‘Dance of the Dragons’ idea. I met with all four of the writers. They came to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where I lived, and I had meetings with them, discussed their idea, did workshops, tried to fill them in on any questions and all that.”

While Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon is already on floors, Dunk & Egg got a green signal most recently. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Reacher Starring Alan Ritchson Is Set To Premiere On Prime Video On This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube