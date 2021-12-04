The first season of the Alan Ritchson-starrer ‘Reacher’ is set to premiere on February 4, 2022, on Prime Video. The series is based on the novel ‘Killing Floor’ by British author Jim Grant, popularly known by his pen name, Lee Child.

Advertisement

It follows the life of Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who enters civilian life with the barest of essentials, sans a phone, as he sets out to explore the country that he once served. As he arrives in the fictional small town of Margrave, Georgia (USA), he comes across a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years.

Advertisement

He is arrested by the local cops after eyewitnesses claim to have seen Reacher at the scene of the crime. How he proves his innocence and what ensues thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Season One of ‘Reacher’ has been written for television by the Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (‘Scorpion’ and ‘Prison Break‘), who also serves as the executive producer and showrunner for the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television.

In addition to Alan Ritchson, an American television star previously seen playing superheroes in ‘Smallville’ and ‘Titans’, the first season will also see Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillen, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins and Bruce McGill.

Must Read: Netflix To Make A Movie About Grandma Who Accidentally Invited A Stranger To Thanksgiving Dinner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube