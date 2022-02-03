Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not stopped being the talk of the town ever since they reunited almost a year ago. Their romance was almost like a fairytale come true as they rekindled their old spark after more than fifteen years. Now, as they reach close to one year being complete, Jen has opened up about what it was like to get into a relationship with Ben again.

The couple has been enjoying the time ever since they got back together. From talking about trips and vacations together to taking walks at the beaches, supporting each other’s careers, spending time with their kids, and more, Bennifer has been having a spectacular time.

However, recently Jennifer Lopez confessed that she “had a little bit of fear” about rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, considering the constant eyes around them. This confession comes just a few weeks after the Batman actor said that he was hesitant about it too, because of all the chaos that comes in.

Jennifer Lopez chatted with People about it and said, “Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there. We were naive, and it got a little trampled.” But turns out she and Ben Affleck were so in love that they decided to take the huge step and the risk involved. We both were like, “Wow, we’re so happy, and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,’ JLo explained.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” Lopez continued.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” Jennifer Lopez shared. “It was, ‘Oh wow, we’re not used to this, and it’s really beautiful.’ But also we’re at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we’ve done in our lives since then,” she added while talking about her rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

