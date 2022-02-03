Wait what? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were at one point considered for roles in Mad Max: Fury Road. Directed by George Miller, the 2015 movie is the fourth instalment in the franchise, which has been running since 1979 and paved the way for Mel Gibson’s stardom. In Fury Road, Tom Hardy plays the role of Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa.

Advertisement

The film was released to raving reviews from critics and audiences, and both Hardy and Theron were praised for their performance. Before it came to the screen, Miller’s film had a long journey, and now the actor Kyle Buchanan has recounted memories about the movie in his new book.

Advertisement

Titled Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, Kyle Buchanan shared a snippet out of it on Twitter. He shared that George Miller was interested in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for playing the roles in the movie. He shares a passage where a few people involved in the pre-production talk about the early cast decision.

Check out the tweet here:

Brangelina in MAD MAX: FURY ROAD? Here's a little tease from my mammoth FURY ROAD book, out 2/22, which details how the film almost came together in 2001 with some *very* different stars considered: https://t.co/kR8BlGyd7D pic.twitter.com/zpKmYHXcAp — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 1, 2022

Brad Pitt was being considered for the role of Tom Hardy’s character Max, and while it doesn’t mention anything about Angelina Jolie, one can assume it was for the part of Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa. James Nicholas, Miller’s assistant even revealed a tale from Mad Max: Fury Road’s casting decision. “I remember putting Brad Pitt’s face on Mel’s Road Warrior body, just to see what it would look like.”

Brangelina was once one of the biggest power couples of Hollywood and had taken the industry by storm. It wasn’t just their films that were making the news but also their romance. The two dated for around 10 years, got married in 2014, but their marriage was short-lived as Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Their split was the talk of the town for years and even now the couple is in a legal battle regarding their kids’ custody, estates, and more. However, it would have been interesting to see Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mad Max: Fury Road, not that Tom Hardy or Charlize Theron were any less good.

Must Read: Marvel, DC & Star Wars Are Ruining The Film Industry, Claims Director Roland Emmerich: “Nobody Does Anything Original”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube