The director of the blockbuster film ‘Independence Day’, Roland Emmerich has said that superhero franchises like Marvel and DC, as well as Star Wars, are ruining movies. Even though all these series have a huge fan base and make some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, there are people within the industry who may not enjoy them as much.

Previously, another big Hollywood director, Martin Scorsese, spoke about how he thinks these superhero franchises are like theme park rides. Often most filmmakers feel like the franchise suppresses creativity. Adding to that is Roland, who has recently spoken about the same.

In a recent chat with Den of Geek, Roland Emmerich was asked if it is difficult to make original action movies while the MCU and other big franchises have taken hold of the game. “Oh yes. Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and Star Wars, have pretty much taken over,” Roland said.

He further added how Marvel, DC, and Star Wars are ruining the movies. “It’s ruining our industry a little bit because nobody does anything original anymore,” Roland Emmerich said. The director then went on to point out how studios like Marvel are conditioning their fans to watch familiar stories over and over again, under a brand name.

Roland also added, “You should make bold new movies, you know? And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants. I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name — especially when it’s a disaster [movie] or has some sort of disaster theme.”

While Marvel, DC, and Star Wars have given us some of the best movies to date and are producing further spin-offs and more, it is understandable where Ronald Emmerich is coming from.

