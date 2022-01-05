We have been waiting for a decade to see Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s adaptation of the 2003 novel The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson come to life. The two are now finally executive producing the adaptation which is now a mini-series and guess what? There is a leading Hollywood star in talks to become the lead in this illustrious project. The name is none other than the Matrix: Resurrections star Keanu Reeves.

Yes, you read that right. Keanu is indeed in talks with the studio. If you are unaware, Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights for The Devil in the White City back in 2010. Ever since there have been several update and speculations about the same but they never turned into reality. But it seems like things are moving forward post a decade and we might finally get to see it.

As per Deadline, Keanu Reeves, who is now marinating in the success of Matrix: Resurrections and gearing up for the release of John Wick 4, is in active talks with Hulu to star in the live-action mini-series based on Erik Larson’s famous novel. There are no details if it is just a conversation, or the talks have moved ahead enough for the Neo fame to sign on the dotted lines. But if this happens for real, there is nothing more exciting than to see Martin Scorsese, Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio coming together.

Before Keanu Reeves entered this dynamic, Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2010 when he bought the rights wanted to make a film out of it. The star wanted to play the antagonist of the story and approached Martin Scorsese to direct the same. But things never went ahead of that. In 2019, Hulu ended up announcing a mini-series out of it and names Leo and Scorsese as the executive producers on the show. Todd Field is said to be directing the first two episodes.

