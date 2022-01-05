Gal Gadot admits that her cover of ‘Imagine’ by John Lenon was not one of the best ideas. The actress is making the news for the upcoming film ‘Death on the Nile,’ adapted from Agatha Christie’s book with the same name. Kenneth Branagh will be taking up the role of the iconic Hercule Poirot and will also have Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, and Ali Fazal.

Recently, Fazal took to his Instagram to share an exclusive still from the movie. Along with that, he has penned down a sweet message for the team of the movie while thanking everyone, including Gadot.

Other than ‘Death on the Nile,’ Gal Gadot is hitting the headlines for opening up about the star-studded rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ During an interview with InStyle, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on the video she shared on social media at the start of 2020. It was intended as a response to the start of the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic but received backlash at the time for feeling tone-deaf.

Alongside Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, Norah Jones, Sarah Silverman, and more were present in the video. While speaking about it, Gal said, “I don’t take myself too seriously. And with the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig], and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.'”

“The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed,” she added. “But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?” Gal continued.

Previously while speaking with Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot spoke about the same and said, “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed, and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions, and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

