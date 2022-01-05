Quentin Tarantino is the quirkiest maverick filmmaker you might ever see in world cinema. Having given the world films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and many others, he has never really ventured into the realms of spin-offs and sequels except for the latter. Of which, he has been teasing a Vol 3 for centuries now. The man has also been teasing his 10th film which will be his last, but turns out the ideas he has can make 10 more movies. Tarantino now talks about a spin-off idea for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

For the unversed, Quentin’s last directorial starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and others in pivotal part. Titled Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, it was one of the most anticipated movies across the globe and did manage to impress the audience like wise. Ever since it hit theatres and then dominated all the major award galas, fans have been waiting for the filmmaker to announce his next.

Now, as per Quentin Tarantino, he is going more meta with his latest writing piece titled The Films Of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). The book is being written by a fictional version of him who exists in the alternate Hollywood history in the book. He even narrates the summary.

In a chat with Empire, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood maker Quentin Tarantino said, “That is written by me, by Quentin Tarantino, in 1999. Because in this pretext, Rick retires and moves to Hawaii. And so I go, in 1998, to the Hawaii International Film Festival. I’m there, and Roger Ebert’s there, and I’m seeing films. And then one of the festival people goes, ‘Hey, so is there anybody in Hawaii that you’d like to meet?’ You go, ‘Well, who’s worth meeting here in Hawaii?’ ‘Well, Don Ho’s here, and this one is here, and that one’s here. Rick Dalton’s here…’ ‘Woah, woah, Rick Dalton? I wondered what the fuck happened to that guy!’ ‘Well, he retired in 1988, and him and his wife Francesca [Lorenza Izzo’s character, who Rick marries in the film], they moved to Hawaii…’. So they arrange a lunch. He comes down to the hotel that I’m staying at, and there’s Rick! He’s about 40 pounds heavier, but there he is.”

Quentin Tarantino added, “So we have a ball, and he’s a really nice fellow, and my movie shows and he comes to the screening. He shows up usually every year for a couple of screenings, he’s long since retired – and I have such a good time with him that the next year, ’99, I arrange a Rick Dalton retrospective. We show some prints of his movies, have a nice little thing for him, and he likes that. And then that spurs me to write an appreciation of his career called ‘The Man Who Would Be McQueen: The Films Of Rick Dalton’. And so I write it, and it’s prefaced by this huge Q&A that I had with Rick at that time. It’s all written. It exists!”

