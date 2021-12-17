The Lord Of The Rings will forever be one of the most revolutionary films in the history of world cinema and everyone related to the movie got a career-defining job with it. While the chronicles of Frodo to Mordor was a three-part journey, the movies were set on a massive scale and managed to draw an audience for all the three parts giving it the cult status it has today. The trilogy that was directed by Peter Jackson was produced by none other than the infamous Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

Advertisement

While The Lord Of The Rings is the most shining feature in Peter Jackson’s hat, he kind of had differences with Harvey back in time. And not just a bit differences, Weinstein even went on to threaten Jackson that he will be replaced by Quentin Tarantino if he did not succumb to his demands. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in an oral history celebrating the 20th year anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring, The Independent spoke to Jackson’s manager Ken Kamins who spoke about Harvey Weinstein threatening Peter Jackson because he wanted the director to condense the runtime of The Lord Of The Rings.

“Harvey would go from acting empathetically to turning on a dime into Mr. Hyde and would threaten Peter,” Kamins said about The Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson and Weinstein’s episode. “He’d threaten to get Quentin Tarantino to direct if Peter couldn’t do it in one film that was two-and-a-half hours — which was the exact opposite of what he initially told us he wanted.”

Ken Kamins also revealed that the earlier plan for The Lord Of The Rings was to make just two films and not three. “It was actually [New Line founder] Bob [Shea’s] idea to do three films instead of two. The original pitch was to do two films and Bob goes ‘there’s three books, why are you only making two films?’. He said, ‘Tolkien did your job for you. He wrote three books so you have three movies,’ and I’m kicking Peter under the table not believing what I’m hearing,” Kamins added. “They said yes on Monday and were out of pocket $12 [million] by Wednesday.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about the same.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Becomes 2nd Highest Hollywood Opener In India By Beating Avengers: Infinity War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube