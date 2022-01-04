Our beloved ‘Guddu bhaiya’ aka Ali Fazal who is known for giving a breakthrough performance with almost every outing, be it in India or on an international front, is all set to be back on the big screens with something even more monumental. The actor took to social media to share an exclusive still from his next hollywood biggie, ‘Death on the Nile’ co-starring Gal Gadot, immensely popular for portraying the role of ‘Wonder Woman‘ in the DC comic book adaptation of the film. Unveiling the exclusive still from the movie, Ali took to social media to post this brand new exciting image.

The actor can be seen donning a sharp white suit with a black bow-tie neatly tied around his neck. Having one hand in his pocket while holding a champagne glass in the other, his look has ‘sheer class’ written all over it.

Watching Ali Fazal alongside an extraordinarily talented actor such as Gal Gadot will be a treat for the Indian audiences, especially his fans.

‘Death on the Nile’ co-starring Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French alongside Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot, produced by 20th Century Fox is slated to release on 11th February, 2022.

