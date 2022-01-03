Marvel fans have had a lucky year as the studio commenced its Phase 4, which was filled with exciting movies like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eternals, and much more. Many series like Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If…? and Hawkeye also premiered this year.

This is not even close to the ending of Phase 4, with several new movies lined up for next year, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Considering that Marvel released four movies this year, it is obvious that they have had a big share in the box office. According to Screen Rant, MCU films have made up 30% of the total US box office for 2021. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow made $183 million and made money through the sales on Disney+. Meanwhile, Simu Liu’s Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings made $224 million domestically.

The other two Marvel movies that were released this year include Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both the movies have been highly-anticipated by the fans. Directed by Chloé Zhao and with an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and more, the film garnered $164 million. Finally, Tom Holland’s No Way Home hit the theatres and became the biggest movie of this year.

Not only that, the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the $1 billion mark at the international box office. Clearly, it has done quite well in the US as well and has become the 12th highest-grossing movie, beating Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, as per some reports.

Till now, Tom Holland’s new Marvel movie has collected $609 million domestically.

