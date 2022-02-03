Justin Bieber once compared himself to music legend Michael Jackson and people didn’t take it well. Bieber is perhaps one of the most known singers across the world. With six studio albums, 70 singles, two Grammys, 22 nominations, and hits that lead the Billboard charts, the pop singer has had a successful career.

However, the more famous Justin got, the more he found himself in controversies over some comments or actions. The ‘Baby’ singer, who was only 15 years old when he made his debut, and though he had made the news because of some backlash he is facing several times, there was this one time when the netizens went into an uproar over his words.

Back in 2014, Justin Bieber hit the headlines for comparing himself to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. According to The Indian Express, The ‘Yummy’ singer took to his Instagram to post a photo of him sitting on top of a car, alongside that of MJ in a similar pose, standing on top of a car with a peace sign, taken outside a court after Jackson had pleaded not guilty to seven counts of child molestation at a trial in 2004.

Pause. Who told Justin Bieber he could compare himself to Michael Jackson. Have several seats please. pic.twitter.com/QGhcPaFBiO — Mila🦋 (@MilaDelRey_) January 24, 2014

Right before posting those photos of him and Michael Jackson, which were captioned, “What more can they say,” Justin Bieber was charged with driving under influence (DUI), resisting arrest, and driving with an expired license and was bailed for $2500. However, the fans didn’t take this well and went online to express their thoughts on the matter.

However, now it has been years, and Bieber is married to Hailey Bieber, and as per the talks, both are interested in becoming parents. But recently, it is being said that Hailey gave an update regarding having kids, and she made it clear that it is off the table this year.

Justin Bieber started from bang and is still making hit songs. Despite what he said before, the singer is a huge fan of Michael Jackson.

