By now, no one expects anything subtle to happen around Kanye aka Ye. The rapper and the happenings around him make headlines almost every day and many across the globe are hooked to the updates. Most recently he has been in the headlines for his new budding romance with Julia Fox, who recently spoke about their relationship. And of course, his wild claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian have another s*x tape with her ex Ray J. Amid all of that is a unique news hitting the shores today and you will be left amused.

Advertisement

Kanye is known for his unusual remarks and activities. While it is not new in Hollywood to see stars buying and selling properties and cars worth a fortune enough for many, what if tell you that Ye had a tank and that he has now sold it for a massive amount enough to fund your vacations for years at least?

Advertisement

Well, yes you heard that right. As per the newest report, Kanye West owned a Ripsaw EV2 tank in his Wyoming property. The rich rapper has now sold it and the tank cost him $500K. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As reported by TMZ, Dave ‘Heavy D’ Sparks told the publication that Kanye West sold the Ripsaw EV2 to Diesel Brothers. It is said that Kanye was in touch with them for a long time. Last Is October his team contacted the famous duo to strike a deal for his tank and they immediately were on board. How much the rapper has sold it for is still a mystery. The tank has so far featured on his GQ cover and Closed On Sunday music video.

Meanwhile, most recently Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of having another s*x tape with her ex Ray J. Kim soon gave out a statement regarding the same and denied the claims. She said, “After review, there was nothing s*xual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man & Florence Pugh’s Yelena To Join Forces? Actors Have Discussed A Crossover!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube