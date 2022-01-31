Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of recent times, earning a fortune not just in India but also in the global market as well. The movie brought back Spider-Men from different generations, making it a joyride, especially for the 90s kids. As the script revolved around the concept of multiverse, Iron Man fans were quite upset that the film did not have a Robert Downey Jr cameo. In a recent interaction with the media, writer Chris McKenna opened up on why they did not explore the option and what lies ahead for the character.

For the unversed, RDJ’s character Iron Man was killed in Avengers: Endgame as he saved the world from Thanos’ snap. The movie was a massive hit at the box office but MCU fans were quite upset with the fact that this will be the end of RDJ’s Iron Man. Some fan theories now suggest that the audience might get more of the character if the makers decide to play with time travel and multiverse concepts more often.

In a recent interaction on Jeff Goldsmith’s podcast, writer Chris McKenna was asked about why Robert Downey Jr did not make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home even though the opportunity was right there. McKenna implied that it was a thoughtful decision as they did not want to depend on Tony Stark’s character for too long.

Chris McKenna said, “Honestly, that’s like a non-starter in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They just don’t really like constantly invoking… I mean, Tony cast such a large shadow even after Endgame, which we dealt with in Far From Home. But I think everyone felt like we can’t just keep on going to the Tony well. And I think what we started realizing as we were writing this is that he wasn’t the Uncle Ben. I mean, he was a father figure. There was a bond between them. In Endgame he even has a photo of Peter and it seems to be the final moral impetus to have him risk everything to try to reset the balance of the universe.”

Chris also added at the end that the point was to narrate a different story for Peter Parker and he felt Tony did not have much to do there.

