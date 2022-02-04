Dakota Johnson enjoys a massive fan following ever since she played the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Of Grey. It is one of the most successful franchises that starred Jamie Dornan and Dakota in pivotal roles. Now, if the recent reports are to be believed, the actress has been roped in to play a superhero in Marvel’s Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Web’. scroll below to read the scoop.

Can y’all imagine Dakota in a Marvel movie? This sounds like a dream come true for all her fans. According to Hollywood Reporter, S.J. Clarkson will be directing this upcoming MCU flick and Madame Web is a mutant character who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes. Yes, that sounds amazing, right?

And for those of you who don’t know, Madame Web also served as a mentor to none other than our very own Spider-Man, Peter Parker’s alter ego and comics have been calling her Spider-Woman since forever.

As far as the comic character of Madame Web is concerned, she was paralysed and a blind woman. There’s no clarity yet as to how Dakota Johnson’s character in the Marvel film will be executed.

Reportedly, the film starring Dakota Johnson is being written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless who have written work in Morbius that stars Jared Leto and will release in April this year.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s lineup this year looks super exciting including films like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor Love & Thunder, and Wakanda Forever to name a few.

And Dakota Johnson joining Marvel is just the best news today.

What are your thoughts on the Fifty Shades’ Dakota Johnson playing the lead in Madame Web? Tell us in the comments below.

