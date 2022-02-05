Remember all the crazy fighting sequences in the Marvel flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which made it look like Simu Liu must have some of the moves in his pocket? Well, it turns out that the actor exaggerated his martial art skills to bag the MCU role.

The 25th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe added diversity to the long-running franchise of superheroes. We got to see some of that oriental action in the film, which centered around a hero who in the comics is known as the Master of Kung Fu. However, now Liu has revealed that his martial art skills weren’t exactly like what he told the filmmakers.

While speaking with Variety, Simu Liu talked about leading the Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings makers to believe that he knew more about the martial arts than he actually did. Even though he has worked as a stuntman, Liu said that he had to lie about it to get the job.

“When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly,” Simu Liu said. I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist,” the Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Two Rings actor added.

However, the actor started to work on his skills the moment he knew he bagged the role. He revealed that he started to work with trainers and learned how to move as he revealed having awful flexibility. Now, after a successful first part, fans will get to see the actor return to action in the second instalment.

Previously, Simu Liu revealed having ideas for the sequel of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. The actor is curious to know how well his superhero can fit into the MCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

