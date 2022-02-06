RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From Kangana Ranaut To Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of India's Nightingale

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away after a 28-day-long battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues here at 8:12 a.m. on Sunday morning, leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to match.

Kangana Ranaut conveyed the heartfelt sentiment of the Hindi film world when she wrote on her Instagram story: “What a loss!! India’s most beautiful voice is gone!! There will never be another Lataji”.

Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken but “blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul.” Lata Mangeshkar had lent her voice under A.R. Rahman’s music direction to ‘Pukar’, the Raj Kumar Santoshi film starring Anil Kapoor.

He added: “Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace and light up the heavens with her brightness.”

Actor Jackie Shroff shared a post on Instagram, where he is seen holding a picture of the nonagenarian, and captioned it with a heartbreak emoji.

“An icon, a legend … words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice, Lataji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP,” tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

Tamannaah Bhatia called it an end of an era. “We lost a legend today. Truly, an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory.”

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote: “#LataMangeshkar To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said on a personal note: “She has been a mother figure to me over the years, used to call her every fortnight and have conversations. It’s a personal loss for me. Her presence will be immensely missed in my life. Love you Didi. #OmShanti #VoiceofIndia”

Rapper Badshah quoted a song sung by her. He wrote: “Tera saaya sath hoga. Rest in Peace, Lataji.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur said “India lost her voice today”, and added: “There will never be another … #RIPLataMangeshkar ji”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said he had the honour of working with Lata Mangeshkar in his first film, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’.

“Recording with you was a learning and fun experience. Can’t forget how you pulled my leg by making me give ‘sur’! Your life will always be celebrated. #LataMangeshkar a medley of your songs by you.”

Actress Dia Mirza, who shared a vintage photograph of the late singer, said: “Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna.”

Esha Deol, whose father has acted in films featuring the songs of Lata Mangeshkar, said she was shocked and heartbroken by the news. “Her melodious voice will live in our hearts forever. Condolences to the family. OM Shanti #LataMangeshkar ji,” Esha added.

