In what can be called shocking news, ‘The Nightingale Of India’ Lata Mangeshkar has left us for her heavenly abode. Without any doubt, she is truly the biggest and the most legendary singer India has ever produced. Her voice is heavenly and her expressions are always so right.

The late singer had a wide range of songs and she is incapable of singing out of tune. No singer has managed to capture the imagination of the entire nation as she has achieved. As the nation mourns the loss of a legendary singer, we bring you 5 such all-time memorable songs of Lata didi that give us a soothing feeling.

Lag Ja Gale

It is one of the most soulful tracks ever by late Lata Mangeshkar. Evidently, she has got the soul and the feel of the song right. Beauty in a word. The song was featured in the movie Wo Kaun Thi. While the lyricist was Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and the music was given by Madan Mohan. Watch the song here.

Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

Another romantic number by Lata Mangeshkar ji. The song from the album Ghar was released in 1978. While the music was composed by RD Burman, the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. Watch the song here

Tere Liye

It is one such song that is loved by both the younger generation and the older generation. The song was featured in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zara. The film was released in 2004. Watch the song here.

Dekha Ek Khwab

The song is from the movie Silsila. The film featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. Watch the song here.

Kabootar Ja Ja Ja

The song featured in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya. The song used its lyrics to perfection to generate a different feeling. Who would have thought then that a song around pigeons is possible as well? Watch the song here.

Lata Mangeshkar will always remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace!

