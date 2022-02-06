Off late Bollywood witnessed some of the exciting marriages like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The two would have been married by now if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives.

Advertisement

Severel reports indicated that the two will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends in January 2022 – mostly in Mumbai or Rajasthan. However, later the reports were quashed and claimed that the two are heading for summer wedding in Ranthambore.

Advertisement

Much like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ranthambore is the favourite destination for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as often they vacationed the most. Some even claimed that the two will get married at Six Senses resort Fort Barwara as their location where Vicky and Katrina got hitched.

Now the latest report from ETimes claims that Ranbir and Alia are not getting married in April. Citing a source that is close to the Bhatt family, it is reported that there’s no truth to this speculation and there were no preparations currently going on for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

The source also said, “There’s a lot of speculation around Ranbir-Alia’s marriage, but almost all of it is hearsay. Every time, Ranbir and Alia make news for their relationship, the tongues start wagging and we get a rumour that the two are going to get married. This time the trigger point was Ranbir’s Gangubai Kathiawadi gesture, which got everyone talking about their romance. There’s no truth to these rumours.”

Well, the latest report comes as a disappointment for all the fans who were eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in April.

Must Read: When Abhishek Bachchan Gave Oprah Winfrey A Befitting ‘Classic’ Reply For Questioning Him About The Indian Culture Of Staying With Parents

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube