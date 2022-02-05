When the Ayushmann Khurrana song was released, it instantly became a chartbuster and won various nominations. It was instantly lapped up by fans and was played on the radio multiple times.

Advertisement

The song seemed to have resonated with one of his Nabila so deeply that she tattooed it on her hand and tagged him on a social media post.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting for Action Hero in London was truly overwhelmed by this gesture.

Ayushmann Khurrana had previously commented on how he has been the only star driving important social conversations in the country for the last five years through his content-pole cinema, Ayushmann says, “have always felt that films that not only entertain people to their fullest but also leave a message for everyone to ponder over in the most unique and fun way, are movies that are the most engaged with and discussed heavily.”

“So, maybe, subconsciously I have found myself pulled towards scripts that have radiated this novelty.”

Ayushmann Khurrana added, “In my pursuit to find the best scripts that the Hindi film industry can make, if I have found myself projects, directors and film-makers to set an agenda for content in my country, then I’m deeply humbled.”

“I have been a fortunate actor who has been trusted by outstanding film-makers with their visionary scripts. So, if I have set agenda for content over the years, I share that honour with my creative collaborators who have punted on me and also approached me with such disruptive content that hasn’t been made by Hindi cinema before.”, Ayushmann Khurrana said.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Action Hero‘ being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Must Read: When Abhishek Bachchan Gave Oprah Winfrey A Befitting ‘Classic’ Reply For Questioning Him About The Indian Culture Of Staying With Parents

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube