With heavy hearts and moist eyes, this morning has come with bad news as the legendary singer, ‘The Nightingale Of India’ Lata Mangeshkar has left us for her heavenly abode. The Bharat Ratna recipient was battling health conditions after she contracted the widespread Covid-19 for a while now and has finally succumbed to it at the age of 92.

Last evening, the news that the iconic singer is critical and back on life support broke, and fans and family were left worried. This morning the news came out that she has passed away after being in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for almost a month now. Read on to know all the details you would like to about the same.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in early January when she tested positive for Covid-19. She was later also diagnosed with pneumonia. The legend was admitted to the ICU after she complained about mild symptoms and the doctors even revealed she was recovering slowly then. As per TOI, on January 28, the doctor took the ventilator off her when she showed good signs of recovery.

But on February 5, Lata Mangeshkar got critical again and had to be put on life support again. Since then, the icon was under rigorous treatment and procedures. The news of her demise broke early morning and the country is right now mourning the massive loss.

Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of Bharat Ratna. In 2009 she received France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur. The icon started her career at the age of 13 and crooned around 30,000 songs in different languages. The late singer was the eldest sibling amongst Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Our deepest condolences to the Mangeskar family and we pray that her soul rests in peace.

