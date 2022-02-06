Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s sad demise on Sunday, due to COVID-related complications, left the entire country in a state of shock. She was not just celebrated for her magical voice but also for her wise take on numerous philosophical topics. A few years back she had opened up on the deaths of Bollywood legends like SD Burman and Yash Chopra and how it affected her immensely.

Lataji, also popularly known as India’s Nightingale started working in the Hindi music industry at a very tender age. She reportedly got her big break in the year 1948 through the song Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhoda, from the song Majboor. She had previously revealed through a social media post that she made her radio debut almost 80 years back when she sang two songs in a studio. She delivered songs in more than thirteen languages ever since, making her one of the most experienced singers of the current times.

In a previous interaction with Hindustan Times, Lata Mangeshkar had opened up about the death of her friends from the industry and how heartbreaking it was to watch them go. “Jab log chale jaate hain toh ek ajeeb sa khaalipan mehsoos hota hai (when people pass away, there’s a strange sense of emptiness). I had a very close friend in Canada; she also passed away recently. All my friends are gone, and so are the golden days. I’m still not being able to come to terms with Yashji’s (Chopra) death… He used to call me ‘didi’ and that still rings in my ears. Everyone is slowly going away, but they’ll always be in my heart.”, she said.

Lata Mangeshkar further spoke about legends like RD Burman and SD Burman and said, “I’ll miss them, their music and their associations. Music directors like Madan (Mohan) bhaiyya lived across my house. Evenings were so full of fun. I miss Hemant (Kumar) dada and S D Burman who called me ‘beti’. I had a great rapport with R D, who addressed me as behen (sister).”

May Lata Mangeshkar’s soul rest in peace

