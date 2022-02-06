James Gunn, the mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, received a hilarious letter from Scooby-Doo. Yes, you read that right! Even though these days, Gunn is known for his contributions to the DC and MCU, back in 2002, he wrote two live-action films of one of the best franchises in the entire world.

Advertisement

Currently, James is working on GOTG Vol. 3, which was revealed to be his last project with Marvel as of now. Recently, Vin Diesel, who plays the role of Groot, took to his social media to share a clip of him at a studio recording his dialogues for the film.

Advertisement

While talking about James Gunn, the director and writer, penned the scripts for the Scooby-Doo film and its sequel, and now, ten years after the first film on the group of teenagers and their dog solving mysteries came out, Gunn revealed receiving a letter from the iconic speaking dog.

“Just got this letter in the mail. It’s a bummer how many friends I don’t hear from for years, & then, when I do, it’s to ask me for something. Real classy Scooby-Doo (who must be crashing at @rejectedjokes’ house, because they share a return address),” James Gunn wrote in the caption.

The letter, which was actually written by the Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz, consisted of two hilarious questions jokingly asked by the dog. The first one was if James has changed his number as he hasn’t responded to Scoob’s texts over the years.

The second one was why hasn’t James Gunn included Scooby-Doo in his superhero movies, along with ideas for including him in the film. There would be a third live-action film on the mystery-solving gang, which would have not only been written but also directed by Gunn. But as the sequel didn’t do well, the plans of making it a trilogy were scrapped.

Must Read: Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Not Letting Him Take Their Kids To A Basketball Match; Questions, “How Is This Joint Custody?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube