No one ever thought the Spider-Man: No Way Home would spread like wildfire at this intensity and become one of the most successful movies in the history of not just Marvel but world cinema. Starring Tom Holland, the movie marked the completion of his trilogy and well, made way for many others looking at the record-breaking success. Turns out Sony is now planning a movie with Dakota Johnson where she turns the Madame Web and it’s definitely too exciting to miss.

But wait, all these were rumours until yesterday as the portals quoted sources who revealed the news. Now, what if we tell you the news might just be true and that Dakota herself has decided to not completely but cryptically confirm the same? Yes, that has happened and is the most exciting news of the day. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the updates on various portals, the sources were quoted saying that Sony is looking to expand their Spider-Man universe with a new spin-off that will have the famous unexplored character Madame Web.

Now if you have been following Dakota Johnson on Instagram, you must have noticed that she has dropped a cryptic bomb in her story. The actor has posted a photo with pitch-black background and there is just a spider web in the middle. While there is no caption or any kind of written hint around it, the hint was clear. Catch the story that has left the fans excited below.

Madame Web aka Cassandra Web to be played by Dakota Johnson was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 and was seen supporting Peter Parker. She is said to be incredibly powerful and is a mutant. Her abilities include telepathy, astral projection, and clairvoyance.

How excited are you to see Dakota Johnson turn into Madame Web? Let us know in the comments section below.

