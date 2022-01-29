James Foley’s Fifty Shades Freed brought the Fifty Shades trilogy to an end and showed Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey tying the knot and having a happily ever after. The erotic romantic drama is filled with some s*xy scenes that set the temperature soaring.

But were there easy to shoot? Well, as per the lead actress filming these ultra-s*xy scenes was ‘f*cking bizarre’. She even revealed that she wore ‘modesty thongs’ to shoot these scenes. Read on to know more.

During a past interview with Marie Claire Dakota Johnson opened up about the things – some truly awful – she’s had to go through while bringing Fifty Shades Freed to life. Talking about having her modesty thongs glued to her body during s*x scenes, the actress said, “I had these sort of strapless thongs that had glue on them. It’s not glue, but it’s sticky. They’re, like, basically if it were a n*pple pastie, but underwear.”

Dakota Johnson continued, “But it’s only sticky at the top, it’s not sticky the whole way. It would also come off because the adhesive would wear out, so then they would superglue it to my body so that it wouldn’t fall off.” The Fifty Shades Freed actress added, “I would wear two of them. It’s not painful, I mean, it’s barely anything. But I guess you have some sense of being covered. It’s f*cking bizarre.”

While Dakota wore modesty thongs glued to her body during s*x scenes, Jamie Dornan covered his junk with a ‘little pouch’.

